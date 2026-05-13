Jaynell Graham

Editor

Voter turnout for the 2026 Primary Election was 33.21%, with Republicans casting 975 ballots, Democrats, 656, and 204 voting Non-Partisan.

This was the first election that Independents were not given the option of voting a Republican ballot.

With that said, three Republican candidates were in the running for the Northern seat on the Pocahontas County Commission. No Democrat candidate filed.

Matthew Barkley was the winner in this race, pulling in 612 votes, followed by Mike Garber with 237, while incumbent John Rebinski garnered 90.

The other race of local interest was that of the Pocahontas County Board of Education.

Nine candidates were in the running for three seats.

Top vote getter was Connie Rose with 1,164, followed by Edwina L. Garber with 844 votes and Regina Hall with 804.

They will take their seats on the board July 1, 2026.

The Official Canvass of the election results will begin Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Pocahontas County Courthouse.