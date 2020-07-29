Verle Pyles

Verle Lee Pyles, Sr., 81, of Maxwelton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the White Sulphur Springs Center after battling a long illness.

Born June 9, 1939, in Seebert, he was a son of the late Verle Eula Pyles and Hallie Marie Kershner.

Verle was retired as a technical engineer from the Department of Highways – Advance Planning Division. He was a member of Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg. He was a former member of the Clifton Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir for four years.

He was also a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and Elks Club, and served as a member of the West Virginia Army National Guard.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He loved animals, especially his dog, Lady, and three cats, Pookie, Sam and Jamie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Hellen Radice and Bernice Marriott Cardiges; and a grandchild, William Neal Houdyschell.

Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Sarah Mae Pyles; two sons, Verle L. Pyles, Jr. (Lora), of Alderson, Tony M. Pennington (Andrea), of White Sulphur Springs; daughters, Linda M. Pennington (Oran Pack), of Fairlea, Lisa Houdyschell, of Kenova, Angie Hill (Phillip), of Denmar; sister Jean Humphreys (Robert), of Florida; grandchildren, Christopher Pennington (Sarah), Larry, Gabrielle and Emily Pyles, Anthony and Derrick Pennington, Jacob, Caleb and Lydia Houdy-schell, Mathew and Cody (Cecilia) Hill; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was Friday, July 24, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Susan Campbell officiating.

Burial in Rosewood Cem-etery in Lewisburg.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home.