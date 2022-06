Watoga State Park is always ready to provide plenty to do and see. This time of year keep your eyes open for deer fawns and bear cubs. Both are plentiful in the park and are often seen.

Two things to always remember. Don’t feed the animals and know what to do if you should encounter a bear. Especially a mom with cubs. This photo was taken on a recent visit by Michelle Forga.

For more information about bear safety visit com merce.wv.gov/what-to-do-if-you-encounter-a…/