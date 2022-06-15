Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital conducts a community survey every two years to see how it can improve its delivery of healthcare to the county.

Following the most recent survey, PMH responded to a need in the southern part of the county, and held a grand opening of its Hillsboro Clinic June 8.

“It came to our attention that there’s not enough healthcare in the southern part of the county, so we wanted to make it more accessible to our patients,” said Robin Taylor, director of the outpatient clinic.

Taylor takes the addition right in stride. She will now oversee the Hillsboro Clinic, the Rural Health Clinic, all primary care for the Genesis Nursing Home, the Snowshoe Clinic and the pulmonary clinic.

The Hillsboro Clinic will be open Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with J. Copley, PA-C seeing patients.

“We will have a complete referral department to refer patients out, as needed,” Taylor said, “and we’ll accept walk-ins.”

The clinic is located in the former Browning Clinic building on Rt. 219.

“We had a nice turnout,” Taylor said. “The community was very welcoming.”

For more information on the clinic or to make an appointment, call 304-799-7400.