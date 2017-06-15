Tudor’s Biscuit World in Marlinton opened its doors at 5 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2016, after months of speculation and anticipation.

Without much fanfare, Tudor’s closed its doors just nine months later on Monday, June 12.

The Tudor’s Biscuit World – Marlinton Facebook page offered this message:

“Thanks to all of our customers who supported us the last several months. We appreciate your business! Due to family relocation and lack of time to devote to restaurant we are permanently closed.” J. Graham photo