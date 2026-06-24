Troy L. Walker, 59, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2026, at his home.

Troy was a son of Betty Pritt, and grandson of Bessie and Silas Workman and Troy and Kitty Workman.

He worked as a tank truck driver. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was also a lifelong Washington Redskins fan.

He is survived by his older brothers, C. J. Walker and Jim Walker, of Marlinton, and Stephen Bennett, of North Carolina.

A celebration of life will be held at the Droop Mountain Lookout Tower picnic area Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 2 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend.