ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.
If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commission.
First Publication Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026
Claim Deadline: Monday, August 17, 2026
ESTATE NUMBER: 14864
ESTATE OF: DONNA F. GRAGG
EXECUTOR: James A. Gragg, Jr.
3197 Jerico Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-6804
ESTATE NUMBER: 14870
ESTATE OF: DREMA MAY JACKSON
EXECUTOR: James D. Ratliff
653 Spruce Flat Road
Buckeye, WV. 24924 9006
ESTATE NUMBER 14881
ESTATE OF: LYNN DAVID JORDAN
ADMINISTRATOR: Abraham Jordan
7994 Muddy Creek Mountain Road
Lewisburg, WV 24901
Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 12, 2026
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
6/18/2c
NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING
WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION
TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.
An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.
First Publication Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026
ESTATE NAME: DOROTHY CAROLYN LANE
3812 Forrest Gate Drive
Winston/Salem, NC 27103
ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:
Rhonda Lynn Conley
285 Deer Path Lane
Lexington, NC 27295
ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:
Rocky Kevin Galford
2317 Doug Ford Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 18, 2026
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
6/25/2c
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