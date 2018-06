Treva L. Wilson, age 91, of Lewisburg, formerly of Minnehaha Springs, and Ironton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery, in Ironton, Ohio with Reverend Bill Hughes officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South Sixth Street, Ironton, Ohio.