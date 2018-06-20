Mary Elizabeth “Sis” Cutlip, age 84, of Cowen, formerly of Droop Mountain, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Webster Nursing and Rehab.

Born November 28, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Verner C. and Nina Shue Cutlip.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Verner Bradford Cutlip; and sister-in-law, Sybil Cutlip.

She is survived by two nephews, Dwight Cutlip and Rodney Cutlip; and many cousins.

Graveside service will be held Monday, June 25, 11 a.m. in the Whiting Cemetery on Droop Mountain.

