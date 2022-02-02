<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Obit.-Tommy-Greathouse-pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="299" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85264" \/>\r\n\r\nTommy E. Greathouse, 75, of Bartow, unexpectedly passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at his home. \r\n\r\nBorn January 6, 1947, he was a son of the late Sallie Greathouse.\r\n\r\nTommy was a retired logger and sawmill worker, and had served in the U.S. Marines for a short time.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his soul mate of 50 years, Sandra Greathouse; sisters, Beatrice Nelson and Twila Greathouse.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his children, Tommy O. Greathouse, of Bartow, Sheila Good, and husband, Lee, and Penny Parrott, and companion, Franky Varner, all of Durbin; grandchildren, Jessica Acos-ta, and husband, Nelson, of Bartow, Samantha Parrott, and fianc\u00e9, Eric, of Florida, Daniel Good and Steven Good, both of Durbin, Curtis Good, and wife, Danielle, of Boyer; great-grandchildren, Mario, Eva, Lluvia, Christopher, Mike, Ryan, Thomas, Abby, Lindsay and Kayden; sisters, Linda Arbogast, and husband, Jake, Pat Bennett, and husband, Bay, Betty Tingler, and husband, Jake, of Cedar Grove; brother, John Great-house, and wife, Betty, of Boyer.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial was in the Arbovale Cemetery Annex.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Tommy\u2019s memory to Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com\r\n
