Tommy Grey Campbell, age 84, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Peyton Hospice in Fairlea.

Born June 14, 1938, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late William D. and Flossie Waugh Campbell.

Tom was a member of Central Union United Methodist Church where he was a Trustee and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of Marlinton Lions Club and Marlinton Masonic Lodge #127.

Tom was a graduate of Marlinton High School, Class of ’57. After graduation, he began working in Glenn Shrader’s store, then Southern States. In 1967, he was employed by the Pocahontas County Board of Education on its maintenance crew. He became maintenance foreman and retired after 30 years of service. Although he was retired, he was always busy, helping neighbors, making repairs at the church and community center and lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Like his father, he entertained everyone at family gatherings with his stories. He was a kind and generous person who never met a stranger.

On July 3, 1959, he married Barbara Jackson Campbell and they shared 63 years together.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Campbell; and four brothers, Herold Campbell, Roy Campbell, Ed Campbell and Lyle Campbell.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Cain, and husband, Danny, and Connie Burns, and husband, Mike; two grandsons, Shawn Cain, and wife, Kim, and Brandon Burns; two granddaughters, Danielle Cain and Amanda Burns; brother, Clyde Campbell, and significant other, Regina Cain; sister, Millie Withers, of Gray, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Sharol Campbell; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Griffin and Avery Cain.

The funeral was held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Central Union United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Scott officiating. Interment with Masonic Rites was in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Union Church or Fairview Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com