Adults and children attending Sunday School at the Huntersville Presbyterian Church in the 1890s. Names noted at the top of the photo are H. Patterson, James Doyle, H. M. Lockridge, and J. W. which may be J. Willis Baxter. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS002155)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.