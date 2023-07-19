Timothy Ivan Patrick, 67, of Gochland, Virginia, formerly of Palmyra, Virginia, peacefully passed away at home Monday, April 3, 2023.

Tim had a quick wit and believed laughter lifted the soul. He enjoyed working with his hands, was a master carpenter and worked as a general contractor most of his life, building and repairing homes.

He served on many mission trips, building churches and repairing homes with teams from Effort Church, where he was a longtime member. He loved growing various plants and built a hydroponic greenhouse, providing nutritious vegetables, year-round, to the community since 2016. Tim loved spending time with relatives in his native West Virginia and at reunions.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Patrick; and grandparents, Garfield and Ella Grimes.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; mother and step-father, Gaynell and John I. Sharp, Jr.; sister, Ella Allen (Jimmy); niece, Adrianna Allen; daughter, Delilah May (Richie); son, Zane Dustin Patrick (Ashley); stepson, Bryan and Allen Hagen (Cella); six grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.

He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of Life was held at Effort Church in Palmyra, Virginia, Saturday, April 15, 2023.