Patricia Wenona Sharp Lamoureux died peacefully at home surrounded by loving family Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Alpine, Utah. She died of problems inherent with old age.

Born September 15, 1939, in the country surrounding Marlinton, she was the 10th of 14 children of the late Charles Jack Sharp and Ora Belle Thompson.

Two words that would best describe Patricia are devoted caregiver. Growing up, she was the eldest daughter for the youngest batch of kids and helped take care of her younger siblings. She left home immediately after graduating in 1957 from Marlinton High School to attend Concord College. While there, she became interested in the Catholic Church and converted to Catholicism. The nearest Catholic Church to Athens is in Princeton and students from Concord would car pool to get to church each week. One of the young men who drove each week was Joey Lamoureux, a handsome young man who played the trumpet. The two dated in a whirlwind romance and were married August 20, 1959, less than six months after they met.

At that time, Joe’s father was crippled and a widower and moved in with the young family. The couple was barely off of their honeymoon and Patricia was responsible for the care of her father-in-law while Joe took his first job as the Band Director of Rural Retreat, Virginia. Four children came in the next five years and her time was dedicated to raising her family and supporting Joe in his career.

Patricia was always involved in the education of her children. She also assisted with the band boosters for Joe’s bands and volunteered in the community in numerous organizations.

The high point of Joe’s career was as the Band Director of the Highty Tighties, a cadet marching band at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. During this time, social responsibilities of a professor’s wife were added to her plate. She and Joe enjoyed their return to Blacksburg. Years later, she would still speak fondly of the students and faculty at Virginia Tech. She was a Hokie to the end.

The last assignment for the family was as Band Director at Rural Retreat High School. Patricia and Joe ended their professional career in the place where it all began. They bought a small farm in the country and Patricia and Joe had a wonderful time raising cattle and farming. She would often talk about her farming roots and lit up with excitement to see things growing. She became a Master Gardener and was sought out for her expertise in plants and gardens. It was here that she and Joe became grandparent caregivers to two adorable grandchildren. Their daughter lived in a house at the corner of their farm and her two children were often at Grandma’s house. She and Joe took pride in all that they did and attended many school events.

It was in Rural Retreat that tragedy struck. Joe had a debilitating stroke which left him paralyzed and unable to speak. He could no longer work and was forced into retirement. In 2015, caring for Joe was becoming too difficult so she and Joe moved in with their son in Utah. Still Patricia was his caregiver and took care of him for 25 years until his death in 2017.

Patricia loved education and was always learning. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from Southern Utah University. She was a farm girl who loved to get dirty and work. She took pride in animal husbandry and gardening. She was a devoted Catholic and attended mass each week as long as she was physically able. She had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and was His disciple. She was active in local and regional politics; active in the local Senior Citizen’s Group; an avid supporter of Joe’s bands, the children’s activities and in everything else her large family was doing. She was charitable and kind.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe; son, Patrick, in 2021; brothers, Jack, Earl, Lew, Dempsey “Dick” and Charles “Hub;” and sister, Brenda “Cookie” Doss.

She is survived by sisters, Catherine Baechtel, Kay Burke, and Charlotte Slagle and brothers, Craig, Don, Tom and Doug.

Visitation will be Friday, July 28, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville, Virginia.

Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, followed by funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wytheville, Virginia.

Interment in Rural Retreat in order to bless her spot in the mausoleum.

Friends and family are invited to have a late lunch with the family back at the Catholic Church.