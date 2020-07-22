Timothy McLaughlin

Timothy Lee McLaughlin, 51, of Grand Ridge, Florida, formerly of Marlinton, passed away at his home.

Born November 16, 1968, at Marlinton, he was a son of June David McLaughlin and the late Wanda Pennington Blankenship.



Timmy was a heavy equipment operator. He loved hunting, fishing, and old trucks and cars.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David McLaughlin and Kevin McLaughlin.

Timmy is survived by his daughter, Jessica McLaughlin, of Florida; sister, Crystal Blankenship, of Marlinton; and brother, Daniel Mc-Laughlin, of Florida.

Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday July 25, 2020, at Cochran Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Burial will follow.

There will be no visitation.

