Circuit Court

According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held via teleconference, Skype or in person July 14, 15 and 16 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

A hearing on revocation of probation was held in the case the State vs Carl Lee Kidd, 38, of Arbovale, wherein Kidd admitted to the charges in the petition. Defense counsel asked that Kidd be reinstated to probation and requested home incarceration. The court will allow the defendant to remain on probation until the disposition hearing July 30. The state related that the defendant’s home may not be suitable for home incarceration. The court is to be notified of the home’s suitability by the next hearing.

An evidentiary hearing was held in the case the State vs Michael A. Stewart, 40, of Buckeye, wherein the court found that the defendant had violated one or more terms of his probation. Stewart is sanctioned for 120 days on home incarceration and probation is continued to May 2021.

A capias was issued for Marissa E. Mann Bennett, 36, of Marlinton, who failed to appear for her hearing on a petition to revoke probation.

A status/bond revocation hearing was held in the case the State vs Phillip C. Dean, Jr., 47, of Marlinton, wherein defense counsel advised that they were unprepared for the evidentiary hearing. The state relates that plea negotiations have been discussed, but a second evaluation – which had been ordered, but not conducted as yet – is needed before those negotiations can move forward.

Jeremy D. Moore, 34, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial. Counsel of record revealed that plea negotiations are in the works.

A status hearing was held in the case the State vs Jesse Lee Blake, 36, of Marlinton, wherein the state advised that they had not had time to consult with victims as to the amount of destruction in this matter. Defense counsel asked that a hearing be set after a period of 45 days, as negotiations may be discussed. Blake waived his right to a speedy trial in this term of court.

A hearing to revoke bond was held in the case the State vs Joseph Tawney, 38, of Marlinton, wherein the court found probable cause that the defendant had violated one or more terms of his bond. The matter is set for an evidentiary/sentencing hearing July 30. Tawney remains in the custody of the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.