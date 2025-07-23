Timothy Ray Mann, 63, of Scott Depot, passed away Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.

Born July 16, 1961, at Marlinton, he was a son of Barbara Annalee Sutton Mann, of St. Albans, and the late Ray Junior Mann.

Tim was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Marines. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and an over-the-road truck driver.

On July 6, 1999, he married Teliesa Louise Jones Mann, who survives.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Ann Wanless; and a stepdaughter.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Rae Marie Boyd, and husband, Zack, of Madison; sisters, Tammy Frances Carper, of Marlinton, and Cynthia Leigh Fields of Summersville; brother, Michael Burke Mann, of St. Albans; and three grandchildren, Ryah, Mackenna and Ella.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Beaver Creek Cemetery with Richard Wanless II officiating.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at kimblefuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton.