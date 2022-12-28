Timothy Grey Hevener, 78, of Durbin, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, from complications involving pneumonia.

Born July 31, 1944, in Durbin, he was the eldest son of the late Henry and Pearle Hevener.

Tim grew up with his brother, Randall Henry Hevener, where they shared their lifelong love of outdoor adventures, hunting, fishing and life on the farm with their dear parents.

Tim graduated from Green Bank High School and was owner of Hevener Construction Company. He loved the outdoors and hunting, especially big game hunting trips to Montana and Africa. Tim loved to deer hunt with his brother, Randy, and nephew, Adam, and freely shared the many stories about his adventures, always with a smile and laughter. He loved the Bowman, taking in the view and remembering the history passed down from his father, Henry, and grandfather, Adam. He took great pride in the land and watching over it. The land re-charged him and gave him strength, much the same way it did his father, and his father before him. Tim’s work ethic and love of life has been a cherished legacy that he instilled in all of us.

In addition to his dear parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Randall Henry Hevener.

He is survived by his two daughters, Robin Hevener Dean, and husband, Brian, of Apex, North Carolina, and Amber Hevener Jennings, and husband, John, of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Aaron, Austin, and Evan, children of Robin and Brian, and Porter and Ruby, children of Amber and John; sister-in-law, Karen Heven-er; nephew, Adam Hevener; niece, Bethany Bateman – the family of his late brother, Randall Hevener. Tim is also survived by his ex-wife, Shirley Barkley Dean; Jean Kerr Hevener; and step-children, Todd, Mike and Kristy Wilfong.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Bethel United Methodist Church on Back Mountain with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites was in Gum Cemetery on Back Mountain.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com