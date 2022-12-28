ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, February 20, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14405

ESTATE OF: CHRISTINA LEO LAMBERT

EXECUTRIX: Cheryl Ann Nottingham

3026 Flint Avenue

Harrisonburg, VA 22801-4731

ESTATE NUMBER: 14418

ESTATE OF: ROBERT C. WARREN

EXECUTOR: Daniel Warren

109 Porpoise Street

Moyock, NC 27958

ESTATE NUMBER: 14465

ESTATE OF: KEITH MOORE

EXECUTRIX: Lori June McElwee

194 Mt. Vernon Drive

Charles Town, WV 25414

Subscribed and sworn to before me on December 16, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

12/22/2c

POCAHONTAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

NOTICE OF CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION

The Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission will be conducting competitive examination testing for entry level Deputy Sheriff position(s). The written test will be given at the Pocahontas County Courthouse on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States and be between age 18 and 45. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. Successful applicants shall become a resident of Pocahontas County within (6) months of their hire date.

Deputy Sheriffs are full-time benefited positions, including retirement, medical insurance, vacation and sick leave. Initial annual uncertified officer salary is $40,000, increased to $42,500 upon completion of Academy and increased to $45,000 after twelve months of Academy Certification. WV Certified Officers in good standing start at $42,500 and increased to $45,000 upon completion of twelve-month probationary period.

Applications may be obtained from the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office or the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. Applications must be received by the County Clerk’s Office no later than the close of business on Friday, January 13, 2023. The applications may be dropped off or mailed to 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton WV 24954.

Pocahontas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

12/29/2c

NOTICE

There will be a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Defender Corporation, 11th Judicial Circuit at Food and Friends located at 878 Washington Street in Lewisburg Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. All interested parties may attend.

12/29/1c