Thursday, October 18, 1900

The demand for workmen and teams to haul ties cannot be supplied. No idle or unemployed labor is to be found in the county. Carpenters and workmen of all kinds are in demand and receive high wages.

Mr. and Mrs. J. Hunter McClintic, Hot Springs, Va., have issued cards announcing the marriage of their daughter, Elizabeth Gatewood, and Hugh R. Wright, to be celebrated Wednesday evening at the Hot Springs Presbyterian church.

The town of Cass is a remarkably busy place. Seven sidetracks are being put in. In less than a year it will be a town of at least 1,500 inhabitants. The West Virginia Spruce Lumber Company’s employees and families will number that many.

Vaccinations will render you immune from the so called “Cuban Itch” which has been prevalent in this section, according to the statement of a physician who has seen hospital practice.

An immense amount of money is being expended in Pocahontas County in industrial improvements. More miles of railroad will be built in this county in the next few years and more money spent than in any county in the state.

Misses Poage, of Poage’s Lane, and Misses Kramer and brother from Clover Creek, made up a lively shopping party and visited the Marlinton stores last Wednesday, the earliest customers of the day. The impression seems to be that if shoppers do not come early, they will have to stay late or come back next day to get waited on, such is the rush of business.

Everyone should take time by the forelock and be vaccinated. Cold weather is at hand and unless great precautions are taken, we may expect another outbreak of smallpox. The expense to which the county was subjected last winter and the great loss which would result to this section at this time from a like scare should be sufficient motives, if the danger to beauty and health is not.

RIDER ARRESTED

Few breaches of the peace have so stirred the people of the county as the cutting of Mack Lockridge. The assailant, Alfred Rider, had made himself obnoxious with his acts of bravado, and when he became a fugitive on account of the affair, rewards both private and public were promised for his arrest.

The case was, by tacit consent, placed in the hands of F. P. Anderson, the efficient sergeant of the town of Marlinton. He hunted him out of the fastnesses of the Alleghany Mountains, twice coming up with him, once firing three times at him as he ran. Rider broke cover at length and tried to board the train, and was apprehended by C. D. Lam, the well-known detective and marshal of the city of Covington. Rider was brought in by J. A. Sharp, deputy sheriff, and F. P. Anderson.

WEDDING

Thomas Newton Lloyd Townsend and Miss Mary Minnie Morrison were united in marriage Wednesday at the residence of Hon. Wm. T. Beard, near Mill Point. The groom is a son of the late Thos. Townsend, near Driftwood, and is extensively engaged with Howard Bird in operating a steam thresher. The bride is a much-esteemed young person who has been a helper in Mr. Beard’s family for a number of years. Mrs. Beard complimented the parties with a nice supper that was enjoyed by quite a number of the nearest friends and neighbors.

– – –

Married, at the home of the bride’s sister, Mrs. Vinton Slaven, near Mill Point, Edward H. Patterson, of Marlinton, to Miss Carrie B. Scales. Quite a large company of invited guests were present, and the congratulations and good wishes were many after the ceremony, which took place on the porch. The whole company enjoyed the bountiful repast served by Mrs. Slaven. A Marlinton boy has captured one of the best and most popular girls in the Mill Point neighborhood…

– – –

An interesting society event transpired at Robert R. Silva’s near Mill Point when William G. Cochran and Miss Mamie J. Silva were united in the state of holy matrimony. The groom is the youngest son of the late Capt. William Cochran, of Stony Creek, and is an industrious and prosperous young farmer. The bride is the youngest daughter of Robert D. Silva and is a highly respected young lady… A bountiful and nicely spread dinner was served and enjoyed by thirty or forty relatives and nearest neighbors.