<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/OBIT.Thomas-Gray-C-1.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="268" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83792" \/>\r\n\r\nThomas \u201cButch\u201d Abram Gray, 62, of Monterey, Virginia, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.\r\nBorn June 5, 1959, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Robert Lee and Bessie Ann Cutlip Gray.\r\n\r\nA kind-hearted gentleman, Butch was always there to help those in need. He enjoyed mowing grass for his neighbors, cutting firewood and tending to Delores\u2019 horses. He simply loved being outside. A great listener and friend, Butch always had a way of speaking straight to your soul, and his kindness will never be forgotten. He was also an avid stamp collector and fisherman. Above all, Butch was a genuine and loving father, partner, brother, neighbor and friend to many.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his son, Thomas Abram Gray, Jr. and wife, Fallon, of Durbin; life partner, Delores Doyle, of Monterey, Virginia; grandchildren, Sierra Gray and Trenton Gray, of Durbin; sister, Joyce Gray Davis, and husband, Larry, of Bacova, Virginia; step-children, Jo-anne Ailstock, of Monterey, Virginia, and Chris Wolfe, of Covington, Virginia; nieces, Lena \u201cCookie\u201d Vandevander, Tricia Vandevander and Kristy Crouse; nephews, DeWayne Vandevander and Jamie Gray; as well as many friends.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Warron Odell \u201cBooze\u201d McCarty, who he considered a father; brother, Robert Lee Gray Jr.; and nephew, Robert Lee Gray III.\r\n\r\nA memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Frost United Methodist Church with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating. \r\n\r\nMemorial contributions may be made to Highland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Monterey, Va. 24465.\r\n\r\nCondolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com \r\n
