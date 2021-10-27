Red Ribbon Week ~ Plant the Promise \r\n\u00a0\r\nRed Ribbon Week, October 23 - 31, 2021, is a celebration for those who live a drug-free life as well as those who fight the battle of addiction and leave drugs behind. This week sparks the opportunity to have a conversation with youth about being the best versions of themselves that they can be and discuss the endless positive contributions that they can offer to their communities while living a drug-free life. \r\n\r\nPlant the Promise is an activity in celebration of Red Ribbon Week where we can further the discussion with our youth through planting tulips that will blossom in the spring and serve as a reminder of the importance behind living a drug-free life and again being the best version of themselves that they can be. \r\n\r\nSurrounding counties in Southern West Virginia are coming together to celebrate Red Ribbon Week through their local coalitions, organizations and schools. These counties include Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, McDowell, Pocahontas and Greenbrier.\r\n\r\nThe Coalitions participating in Plant the Promise Include:\r\n\r\nMercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities\r\nRaleigh County Prevention Coalition\r\nFayette Prevention Coalition\r\nNicholas Intervention Coalition \r\nWyoming County Prevention Coalition\r\nMcDowell HOPE Coalition \r\nPocahontas County Prevention Coalition \r\nGreenbrier County CARxE Coalition\r\n\r\nPlease direct questions to Savanna Linkous, Region 6 Adult Suicide Intervention Specialist under Prevent Suicide WV (savanna@strong communities.org)
