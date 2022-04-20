Thomas Wayne Dilley, 71, of Marlinton passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born January 28, 1951, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Warren and Rena Louise Moore Dilley.

Tom was a laborer for an aluminum mill in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Survivors include two daughters, Shannon Martinez and Amy Dilley, of Sparta, North Carolina; brother, Alfred Dilley, and wife, Sharon, of Marlinton; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.

There will be no service.

