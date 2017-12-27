Theodore Clark “Ted” Taylor, age 75, of Fort Defiance, Virginia, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017, at his home.

Born February 6, 1942, in Dunmore, he was a son of the late Emmet and Georgia McLaughlin Taylor.

Ted attended Verona United Methodist Church. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran, and retired in 2007 from the I.R.S. as an accountant with 42 years of service. He enjoyed working on automobiles, mowing, fishing and all other outdoor activities.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Jack Wimer and Edmund Funk-houser; mother-in-law, Evelyn D. Lightner.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Lightner Taylor; two sons, Gregory Clark Taylor, and wife, Jessica, of Crimora, Virginia, and Bradley Aaron Taylor, of Verona, Virginia; a daughter, Stacy Lane Atkins, and boyfriend, Brad Conner, of Staunton, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Alyssa Shiflett Taylor, and boyfriend, Nathan Brown, Seth Taylor, Ava Taylor, Dylan Atkins, Brooke Atkins, Walynn Taylor and Presley Taylor; a great-granddaughter, Payton Brown; two brothers, Jerry E. Taylor, and wife, Elke, of Dunmore, and Ralph A. Taylor, and wife Ruby, of Crozet, Virginia; three sisters, Jean T. Wimer of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Suellen T. Cosby, and husband, Donald, of Richmond, Virginia, and Betty T. Funkhouser, of Buena Vista, Virginia; a brother-in-law, Thomas “Tom” Lightner, and wife, Marcia, of Huntington; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton, Virginia. Memorial service will be held Friday, December 29, 11 a.m. at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Lester Kennedy Jeff Allen officiating.

Memorials may be made to Verona United Methodist Church, PO Box 47, Verona, Virginia 24482.

Online condolences may be made at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net