LynnLea Mae Turner, infant daughter of Travis E. Turner and Sommer D. Hickman, of Stony Bottom, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 27, 6 p.m. at the Marlinton Presbyterian Church with Pastor Rachel Shepherd officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com