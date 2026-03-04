Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

On a cold morning in Pocahontas County – which has been prevalent more recently than not – smoke rises straight from the woodstove chimney if the wind’s not blowing. A pair of mud-caked boots sits by the back door from the freeze-thaw cycle that creates both slush and free-flowing tree sap. Inside, a cast-iron skillet warms on the stove and sausage waits to be sizzled, while jars of preserves and green beans line the pantry shelf, each one dated in careful black marker. Outside, a young couple works through a stack of split wood, measuring what’s left against the long tail of winter.

It’s a scene that could belong to another century. But it’s unfolding right now.

Across rural West Virginia – and quietly here at home – a small but noticeable number of young families are leaning back toward land-based living. Chickens scratch behind new fencing, blissfully unaware of the wretched No-man’s-land that is the yard before them, brilliantly watched by hawks. Garden beds double in size from one spring to the next. Old farmhouses that once sagged empty now carry fresh metal roofs and neatly stacked firewood along their walls. The word “homesteading,” once confined to pioneer history, has returned to everyday conversation.

Whether it amounts to a full-scale movement is hard to measure, but something is shifting. For many families, the decision begins with economics. Grocery bills are heavier than they were a few years ago. All of us feel the hit that is our grocery bill. Heating costs climb with each cold snap. But even a modest garden can offset trips to the store. A freezer full of venison or home-raised pork feels less like novelty and more like stability. In uncertain times, tangible food in a cellar offers a kind of reassurance no receipt can.

Remote work has also quietly changed the platform for homesteading. For those able to earn income online, the need to live near an office has loosened. The tradeoff between convenience and quiet no longer feels like such a chore. Some younger families are choosing acreage over subdivision lots, creek water over traffic noise. Even with limited broadband, the possibility exists; even more so with the local utility companies beginning the process of installing fiber internet to the county. A laptop on a farmhouse table can now help pay the mortgage on the farm itself.

Yet economics alone does not explain the appeal. There is also a cultural undercurrent – a desire for slower rhythms and visible effort. Many young parents speak about wanting their children outside more, learning the shape of seasons rather than the glow of a screen. They want them to know how to stack wood, how to plant potatoes by eye and feel, how to recognize the difference between maple and poplar. In a county long defined by timber, farming and self-reliance, that instinct feels less like reinvention and more like rediscovery.

The landscape itself makes the choice plausible. The mountains, the long winters, and the proximity to the Monongahela National Forest keep daily life closely tied to weather and terrain. Frost dates still dictate planting. Heavy snows still test roofs and resolve. In such a place, tending land does not feel symbolic – it feels practical. Generations before have done the same, often out of necessity. The difference now is that some are deliberately choosing it.

But that choice isn’t romantic in practice. Gardens fail, and late frosts bite all of the tender seedlings. Chickens fall prey to foxes or hawks. Wood must be cut, split, stacked and carried – and carried again; even purchased loads must be stacked. A broken well pump or a generator that refuses to start can undo a week’s careful planning. The work is physical, and more often than not, relentless. Those who step into it quickly learn that self-sufficiency is less about aesthetics and more about endurance. Some focusing less on the latter…

Even so, there is a steadiness to the work that resonates. Planting seeds in April and harvesting in August offers a visible arc of effort and reward. Stacking firewood in the steaming summer becomes warmth in January. The cause-and-effect are identifiable and honest. In a world where so much labor feels abstract, that clarity holds appeal.

There are also social implications. In counties that have weathered industry loss and population decline, the presence of young families investing in land can signal quiet optimism. Old barns repaired instead of collapsing. Fences rebuilt, not “fixed.” Gardens expanding year after year. It suggests a belief that the place is worth staying in – and worth building something upon. But whether this renewed interest in homesteading will continue remains to be seen. At least for now. Trends rise and fall (especially with social media), economic pressures ease and tighten again. Yet, for now, smoke continues to rise from chimneys across the hills. Seed catalogs – printed and digital – arrive before the snow fully melts. Children follow parents into garden rows and learn by doing.

It may not look exactly like the homesteads from a century ago – solar panels sometimes share the roof space with stovepipes. Chainsaws replace crosscut saws. Smartphones sit on kitchen counters beside the cast iron. But the underlying impulse feels familiar; a deep root, not relying on distant systems, and shaping a life measured not only in paychecks, but in stored jars, stacked wood, and soil turned by hand.

In Pocahontas County, that instinct never entirely disappeared. It may simply be finding new hands – and new reasons – to carry it forward.