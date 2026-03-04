Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Last week, Pocahontas County High School students were introduced to several programs of study that will be offered in the near future at the school.

School Superintendent Dr. Leatha Williams said she is planning to have courses offered that will give students a head start on their higher education and, in some instances, have them graduate from PCHS with an associate’s degree.

Williams and the central office staff organized the Program Day to give students an opportunity to learn more about the courses and career opportunities they have here in Pocahontas County.

Staff from New River Community and Technical College, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital and Denmar Correctional Facility set up in classrooms and the auditorium, where they gave presentations and answered the students’ questions.

NRCTC interim dean of transfers and professional programs Roger Griffith talked to the students about their options in higher education, stating that if they don’t want to attend a four-year college, they can still get a two-year degree or certification in a field that will lead to a great job.

Staff members in the NRCTC medical lab tech, nursing and crime scene investigation departments also gave presentations about those programs.

PMH staff discussed lab technician and nursing positions, and what their jobs at the hospital entail. Students also learned about ambulance services and becoming an EMT or paramedic.

Four members of the staff at Denmar Correctional Facility not only talked about what they do at the facility, but what the facility does for the community. Denmar has drones that are needed in case a prisoner escapes, but they are also used to help around the state and in neighboring states during times of crisis.

When a person is reported missing or if there is a disaster, such as a flood, Denmar search staff uses the drones to help assist in.

In addition to the presentations, there were several interactive components to the day. In the crime scene investigation program, students were presented with clues to a crime, and they had to determine the blood type, gender of the victim and what bones were broken to identify the victim and the suspect.

Similarly, the PMH lab tech program had stations where the students were given information and then had to use lab tech skills to find answers to questions provided by the technicians.

The daylong event took students out of their classrooms and into a world of possibilities for their futures.

The hope is that they will develop an interest in a field they can turn into a career so they can remain in the community.