‘The Campbells are coming’

One of the greatest and simple pleasures of living in a small town is sharing the changing of the seasons with our neighbors. Nothing says, “the end of summer,” like a visit from the Campbell brothers, Clyde, left, and Tom, who stop by to report on their annual watermelon harvest. They outdid themselves this year. Just back from a weigh-in at Southern States, the brothers reported that the watermelon on the left weighed in at 35 pounds, the one on the right was 38 pounds, and the one in the middle tipped the scales at 95 pounds. Clyde said they had a good crop this year, and it is “all about the seed.” The staff at The Pocahontas Times is still working on the 38 pounder. S. Stewart photo