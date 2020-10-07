Dixie Babich

Dixie Lee Babich passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.

Born September 14, 1937, in Fayette City, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Emma and James Byrd McCrory.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Alice May Walters and Jane Stetsko.

Juggling roles as a wife and mom of four children, Dixie persevered and graduated from California State College, in California, Pennsylvania. She spent many years as a special education teacher, devoting her heart and soul to each student, filling their lives with joy and happiness. She received the Teacher of the Year Award in Broward County, Florida.

Dixie is survived by her husband, soulmate and sweetheart, Steve Babich. Married 66 years, their life together is a testament that love has no limits and conquers all. Dixie and Steve have four children. They are Victoria, Steve (Dolly), Edward (Liliana), and James (Gloria). Dixie loved her role as grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren, Steve III (Rebekah), Richard, James (Ashley), Jonathan and Tabetha, owned a piece of her heart. The great-grandchildren, Emily Grace and Gabriela Rosalee, joined that special category of the little ones she adored. Dixie was looking forward to the pending bundle of joy from James and Ashley. She loved them all so much. Dixie is also survived by her beloved sisters, Sarah Sutherland and Mary Ann Evans; and nieces, Nancy Lisovich and Cindy McCormick. And let’s not forget the family furbabies. A small pack of Babich pups met Dixie in heaven. Maggie, Goldfeet, Blackfoot, Willie, Scamp and Brownie. Molly, Dixie and Steve’s living furbaby, is grieving with all of us, but finds comfort in taking care of Steve.

Her life with her husband was an adventure from the start. A journey down a road that would lead them to become especially fond of the ocean and mountains. The entire family hopped along for the ride. Dixie scuba dived with her children and grandsons, taught them how to fish, and spent countless days on the ocean sharing her love for nature with the family. Dixie and Steve were known as the “six-pack,” because they always came back with a nice catch of six dolphin. She holds a record in Islamorada, Florida, for one of her big catches.

But Dixie and Steve also loved the mountains. They found the perfect cabin on a hill. It has been her favorite place for more than 20 years. Dixie loved the peacefulness, the purity of Mother Nature all around, the singing birds, and Mother Nature at her finest surrounding the home. She brought the family along with that ride. Dixie and Steve spent many summers with the grandsons taking them to the mountains, showing them the beauty of the tranquil and calming world Dixie loved. The entire family now shares Dixie’s love for that cabin on the hill.

Dixie enjoyed so much, from scuba diving and fishing to hiking, gardening, canning, traveling and reading, to being a part-time philosopher. Most of all, she loved her family and was always, always there for everyone. She provided comfort, was a wonderful listener, offered encouragement, and made everyone feel loved and special. She gave so much of herself to others.

Dixie was a vibrant, smart, loving trailblazer. Her passing has left a giant void in the hearts of her husband, Steve, and the entire family. Life without her will be difficult. But we must remember, Dixie is in each of our hearts. Her words, her eyes, her gentle touch are all eternal memories we shall cherish and hold in our hearts until we meet again.

Dixie told her daughter, Victoria, to please not mourn or be sad when she is gone. She said she has lived a wonderful life and has no regrets, only gratitude for her full life. She told Victoria, “Do not mourn, celebrate my life by living yours to the fullest, knowing I will be by your side.” She is with us all and shall be forever.

A small family gathering was held Friday October 2, 2020, at Boyd Panciera Funeral Home in Hollywood, Florida. A mass followed at Nativity Catholic Church.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.

Dixie will then go to her final resting place, the cabin on the hill in Frank.