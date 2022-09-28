By Logan Wimer

Friday, September 23, the Pocahontas County High School Warriors faced off with the Richwood Lumberjacks in the annual Axe Bowl.

After four hard fought losses with top teams in the previous weeks, the Warriors were hungry for a win.

PCHS came out on top over the Lumberjacks 54-0.

The offensive line was able to hold their blocks so their team could score almost at will. Touchdowns came from freshman #5 Hayden Moore (1), Seniors #11 Evan Hamrick (1), Senior #2 Ryan Halterman scoring once after a pick-six, and Senior #6 Braeden Hayhurst scoring five touchdowns including a 94-yard marathon to the end-zone.

The Warrior defense completely shut out the Lumberjacks.

Congratulations, Warriors!

PCHS will host the East Hardy Cougars Friday, September 30.