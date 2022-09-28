Virginia Joyce Rose, 82, of Buckeye, passed away Wed-nesday, September 7, 2022, at Stonerise Lewisburg.

Born on March 17, 1940, in Buckeye, she was the daughter of the late Maude M. (Jackson) Underwood.

Joyce was a graduate of Marlinton High School, Class of 1957. She held several jobs over the years and a few career highlights include her work at Dr. Hite’s office, Hanover Shoe and most recently at Pocahontas Foodland. Joyce was a nature lover. She enjoyed feeding and caring for her animals, tending flowers and mowing her lawn. She watched the West Virginia Mountaineers on TV and proudly cheered for them when they played football and basketball. She was an avid reader.

In addition to her mother, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. “Pete” Rose, Sr., in November 2007; a son, Jeffrey C. Jackson; and a brother, Albert Jackson.

She is survived by three sons, Donald L. Rose, Jr., and wife, BJ, of Sandstone, Ronald L. Rose, of Buckeye, and John A. Rose, and wife, Mary Ann, of Oakland, Maryland; grandchildren, Tiffani Jackson, and fiancé Steven Rodoussakis, Aaron Jackson, Lillia Rose and Brooke Rose; great-grandchildren, Zander Rodoussakis, Sienna Rodoussakis and Zayden Rodoussakis; a niece, Gloria Foster; daughter-in-law, Jane Jackson; step-grandchildren, Grace Cales and Colton Jones; and numerous extended family members.

Family and friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Life Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Opera House, 818 Third Avenue in Marlinton.

At Joyce’s request, the body will be cremated.

The C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A. is honored to be serving the Rose family at this time.