Love overflows like a river for Terry White, wife, mother, sister and friend, whose journey came to an end while surrounded by her loved ones Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Born in Logan, in 1956, Terry spent her childhood close to her cousins in McConnell, and later moved to King Shoals, where she met her lifelong friend and partner in crime, Terri Craft. She graduated from Logan High School in 1974 and went on to graduate from Marshall University in 1977.

Shortly after, Terry moved to Lake Chaweva in Cross Lanes, where she raised her daughter, Kristan, and too many animals to count. There, she made numerous long-standing friendships, served as Treasurer for the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Nursery School, was co-owner of Nautilus Fitness Center, was an accountant at Ladriere & Ladriere, and served on the Board of Directors for Lake Chaweva. In the summer, she enjoyed camping, planting flowers and walking around the lake with Sandy. In the winter, she enjoyed skiing trips to Snowshoe, Canaan Valley and Winterplace.

Terry retired and spent her final years with her husband, Steve, in Snowshoe. Together, they built their dream home on top of a mountain with breathtaking views. In between golfing, skiing and her morning calls with Jamie, Terry served on the Board of Directors for Davis Healthcare System, Mill Creek Clinic, Pocahontas Chamber of Commerce, was a member of Mace United Methodist Church, and found her true calling as the Founder and Director of Linwood Alive! Inc. and Co-Founder of Linwood Community Daycare working alongside her dear friend, Tracey, and Tracey’s family, Mikey, Ahna and Mia. She was a vital part of the Linwood Community and will be deeply missed by her friends and family whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Jeffrey and Martha Thrash; her ex-husband and father of their daughter, Ken Carvey.

She is survived by her husband, Steve, of Snowshoe; daughter, Kristan, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Drs. Bill and Jamie Jeffrey, of Charleston; three nieces, Haleigh, Hannah and Holyn; nephew, Hayden; step-children, Paul, of St. Albans, and Natalie, of New Bern, North Carolina; her cat, Buddy; and numerous family and friends who dearly loved their “T.”

Terry lived a full life and had a big heart. Her love knew no bounds. “She would give the shirt off her back” defined her service to anyone she met. She would want you to remember, “If you want the best seat in the house, hold the cat!”

Her life and her dedication to her family, friends and community will be celebrated Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Linwood Alive! Pavilion in Snowshoe. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be sent to: Linwood Alive, P.O. Box 72 Slaty Fork, WV 26291.