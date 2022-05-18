Norman “Joe” Walker, age 56, of Hillsboro, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Born October 24, 1965, in Ronceverte, he was a son of Norman Arthur Walker and the late Connie Sue Gilkerson Walker.
Joe was a building supply salesman for S. J. Neathawk.
He is survived by his wife, Tracey Walker, two sons, Jesse Colton Walker and Dalton Wayne Walker and wife, Melissa, all of Hillsboro; brother, Howard Walker, and wife, Dreama, of Hillsboro; and one grandchild on the way.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastors Julian Rittenhouse and Jerry Marlin officiating. Burial will follow in Emmanuel Church Cemetery on Bruffey Creek.
Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com
