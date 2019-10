The Division of Highways advises of a one-day closure of Pocahontas County Route 17, Woodrow Road, near the Edray Fish Hatchery. The closure will occur at milepost 3.72 approximately 0.70 miles from US 219.

The roadway will be closed to all traffic Monday, October 28, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The closure is required for replacement of a drainage culvert.

The traveling public is advised to use an alternate route during this time.