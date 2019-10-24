Jonathan Darrell Williams, age 36, of Clifton Forge, Virginia, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.

Born September 22, 1983, at Marlinton, he was a son of Darrell Sherman Walton and Ronda Grey Williams Wilson.

Jonathan was a disabled construction worker. He was a giving person, even in death, as he was an organ donor.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Alexus Grace Williams; fiancée, Stephanie Esque; a sister, Penny Marie Will-iams; brothers, Samuel Lee Williams, Darrell S. Walton, Jr., and Jamie Walton; and was the expectant father of Dean Miller and Sam Miller.

Per his request, the body was cremated.

A memorial service was held October 20 at Cook Town Community Church with Pastor David McCall officiating.