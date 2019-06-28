The Division of Highways advises that there will be a temporary closure to traffic along Pocahontas County Route 1, also known as Back Mountain Road, beginning Saturday, June 29, and continuing through Wednesday, July 3.

The closure will occur daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning at Milepost 4.05 and ending at Milepost 9.51.

Special accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles and school buses only.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.

