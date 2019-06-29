Edward L. “Ebbie” Mullenax, age 89 of Arbovale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

He was a lifelong resident of Arbovale and faithfully attended Arbovale United Methodist Church. Ebbie along with his wife Betty owned and operated Trent’s General Store in Arbovale for many years. He continued to work there and thoroughly enjoyed being at the store and seeing the customers who were some of his best friends.

A celebration of Ebbie’s life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale, with Pastor David Fuller officiating. Burial with Military Honors by the Pocahontas County Honor Corps will follow in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until time of service at the funeral home in Arbovale.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to support the Senior Citizens Center which was a place Ebbie enjoyed going daily for lunch with his wife to enjoy a great meal and fellowship with friends who are like loving family. Donations may be made to Northern Pocahontas County Community Assistance (an affiliate of Senior Citizens Center), C/O Tony Byrd, 6224 Potomac Highlands Trail, Green Bank, WV 24944.