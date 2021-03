Tammy Jean Oxier, 53, of Durbin, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow at the Arbovale Annex Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com