Dr. John H. Shelton, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Pearland, Texas.

A private Interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery on Friday March 5, 2021.

There will be a Memorial Gathering to Remember John H. Shelton on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from noon to 3:00 p.m. in the Miller Celebration of Life House, 7723 Beechnut, Houston, TX 77074.