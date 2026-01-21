Sylvia G. Tyree Woodhouse, 86, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at home surrounded by her family.

Born November 1, 1939, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late James A. and Gladys Cewilla Arbogast Tyree.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Charlene Crow; grandson, Leo Greg Woodhouse Jr.; sister, Myrtle Virginia Burgess; and two brothers, Orman G. Tyree and James L. Tyree.

She was a member of the Marlinton Church of God and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved all. Sylvia met all the needs of her children. She was safeguarding and sacrificial in order for them to have a happy childhood. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Sylvia is survived by two daughters, Gypsy Lee Atkins, of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Cewilla Sue Casto, of Buckhannon; one son, Leo Greg Woodhouse; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Marlinton Church of God with Pastor Fred Goldizen officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service.

