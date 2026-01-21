Dr. Leatha Williams

Dear Community Members, School Staff and Families,

As a child growing up in Neola, West Virginia, I am very familiar with small-town life. In many ways, small towns offer some of the very best our country has to offer. They are unique in that everyone knows your name, and there is always a friendly face willing to help when needed. I am also aware that in small towns, the school system is the heart of community activity—the soul of engagement—and often the topic of dinner-table conversation and social media discussions.

The world has changed significantly since the pandemic, particularly with the rapid growth of social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and others. These platforms are often used as sources of news and as outlets for individuals to share thoughts and opinions on a wide range of topics. Much of what is read, however, reflects personal perceptions that may or may not be rooted in facts or a full understanding of processes and laws.

I am writing to provide a mid-year update and to ensure that we are all working together toward the shared goal of developing a strong school system that remains free from state control. We have been working diligently to address both the Special Circumstance Review and the Special Education Monitoring requirements, mandated by the West Virginia Department of Education in the takeover.

The first phase of this work focused on increasing staff awareness of identified issues. The next phase involved countywide training to address those issues and establish appropriate policies and procedures. These initial stages, while important, are the easier parts of the process because they involve the intake of information.

The most challenging stage is implementation. This phase requires us to change practices and explore new ways of thinking to ensure our school system is both high-functioning and high-performing. As part of this process, I am closely reviewing our operations to ensure that all schools are following required policies, procedures and processes in accordance with State Code.

There will be times when I must make clear and decisive decisions as superintendent to ensure the health, safety and effectiveness of our school system.

Recently, I addressed spending processes within our schools. We were not consistently following state guidance related to procedures and accounting. These concerns were presented to the Pocahontas County Board of Education during a special meeting on January 9. I am also currently evaluating vacant positions across the county. Some positions have remained unfilled for the entire school year—and in certain cases, for two or more years because there were no certified teachers to hire. As a result, long-term substitutes or uncertified educators have been placed in these roles. While I am grateful for every retired teacher and substitute who supports our schools, this situation means that students may not be receiving instruction from a highly qualified, certified teacher in that subject area. Additionally, using substitutes in long-term roles creates daily staffing shortages, resulting in classrooms being covered by other staff members. This reality requires me, as superintendent, to examine our programs and job postings and ask, “What can we do better to serve our students?” That is exactly the work I am doing.

I have also been reviewing opportunities that are currently unavailable to our students, particularly in terms of course offerings. For example, we do not have a full-time high school counselor due to a lack of applicants. Rather than continuing to post a position we cannot fill, I have abolished that position and replaced it with a full-time graduation coach. This change will help alleviate the workload of our part-time counselor while providing students with strong support in planning their future and navigating college applications.

Looking ahead, I hope to implement additional opportunities next year, including a Practical Nursing Pathway, a Medical Assisting Pathway within our Career and Technical Education programs, and a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program. Some of these offerings will allow students to graduate with an associate degree and directly enter high-need fields within our community. This means our high school will produce career-ready graduates who do not have to leave the community to pursue higher education. I believe this is an exciting step forward for our students, our schools and our community.

To make these opportunities possible, I must carefully review school schedules, staffing and finances. I began this process by examining positions that are currently vacant or have been vacant for multiple years. These unfilled positions will be abolished for the 2026–2027 school year. No one has lost a job as a result of these changes. By repurposing these positions, we are creating the financial flexibility needed to expand programs while maintaining responsible stewardship of our finances. This approach will ultimately strengthen our school system and broaden opportunities for our students.

In closing, I encourage our community to stay engaged by attending or watching Board of Education meetings (https://boe.pocahon tas.k12.wv.us/page/board-of-education-links) where I regularly provide updates on our progress. I also urge everyone to remember that secondhand information shared on social media is not always accurate. My door is always open, and you are welcome to stop by my office at any time. My email address is lgwillia@ k12.wv.us and my office number is 304-799-4505. I will respond to you as appropriately and timely as I can. As I continue getting to know the community, I would welcome the opportunity to talk with you about our school system and the work we are doing together.

There is no greater resource in Pocahontas County than our children. The children we serve are our priority in all regards. As my team and I manage our school system, in all ways, our constant focus will always be on how to meet student needs and to help each child succeed. The sacred service to children is a constant commitment and focus of the school system in collaboration with our supportive communities. We are STRONGER TOGETHER!