Sue Carol Laskey, 77, of Marlinton, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born December 24, 1945, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late L. Stanley Dunkle and Ruth Stone Dunkle.

Sue was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School. She had been a waitress at the Cut Rate and The Star Restaurant, worked at C. J. Clark (Hanover Shoe), and she and her husband had owned and operated J.S. Home Theater and Laundry. She was a member of the Marlinton Lions Club and the New Hope Lutheran Church.

On April 26, 1975, she married Joseph L. “Joe” Laskey, who preceded her in death January 29, 2023.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Dunkle.

She is survived by her sister, Peggy Jo Pitsenbarger, of Franklin; brother-in-law, John Laskey (Barbara), of Apex, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Ruth Laskey, of Seneca, Pennsylvania; and a number of nieces and nephews in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Funeral service was held Monday, March 20, 2023, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Mich-ael Loudermilk officiating.

Interment was in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin.

Memorials may be made to the Marlinton Lions Club, c/o Phyllis Lucas, 2637 Sunset Road, Marlinton, WV 24954 or New Hope Lutheran Church, 9280 Huntersville Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com