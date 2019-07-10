Sue Ann Dunn, age 78, of Morgantown, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at WVU Medicine with her family by her side.

Born August 28, 1940, in Franklin, she was a daughter of the late Roy Elwood and Virginia Bible Bowers.

Sue was a member of the Morgantown Church of the Brethren. Prior to her illness, she was actively involved in many community organizations and at Harner Chapel United Methodist Church, including United Methodist Women.

Although Sue did not pursue a career, she was a devoted wife and mother, who was highly involved with her children and all of their activities. She was known for her delicious chocolate chip cookies and would never turn down a piece of chocolate cake.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Skiles, and her husband, Bill; and a brother, William E. “Buck” Bowers.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul Dunn; daughters, Cindy Scott, and husband, Todd, of Morgantown, and Carol Wallace, and husband, Rob, of Gainesville, Virginia; a son, Tim Dunn, of Johnson City, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Lori Dunn, of Hillsboro, Tennessee; sisters, Ruthalene Judy, and husband, Jack, Mary Griffin, and husband, Roger, Linda Rowe, and husband, Bill, Diane Pinson, and husband, Waymen, and Jerrie Ruppert, and husband, Chuck; brothers, James Earl Bowers, and wife, Ruth, Marty Bowers, and wife, Gail; sister-in-law, Lois Bowers; grandchildren, Rachel Noreen, and husband, Kevin, David Dunn, and wife, Jaclyn, Brent Scott, Jensen Scott, Addison Wallace and Grant Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to The Source Foundation, 540 Fairmont Road, Westover, WV 26501, which provides supplemental food for children in need.

Funeral service was held July 2 at McCulla Funeral Home in Morgantown. Burial was in East Oak Grove Cemetery.

