Melinda Kay Gabe, age 61, of White Sulphur Springs, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at West Virginia Hospitals, Inc. in Morgantown.

Born October 17, 1957, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of Dale Lee Dilley, of White Sulphur Springs, and the late Phyllis Ruby Kincaid Dilley.

Melinda was a licensed clinical social worker and attended Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hillsboro.

In addition to her father, she is survived by a son, Jeffrey Alan Box; a sister, Donna Marie Sharabi; a brother, Douglas Lee Dilley; and six grandchildren.

Memorial service was held July 8 at May Chapel Church with Pastor Pete Scott officiating.