[caption id="attachment_85568" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Catlyn-Sparks.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="400" class="size-full wp-image-85568" \/> Catlyn Sparks, at right, and her partner, Kandice Pruitt, with their project poster. Sparks, Pruitt and Kayla Gibson, left photo, presented their research projects at Undergraduate Research Day at the State Capitol in Charleston.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Kayla-Gibson.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="501" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85570" \/>\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nTwo Pocahontas County natives were among the 49 West Virginia University students selected to participate in the 19th annual Undergraduate Research Day at the State Capitol in Charleston, February 18.\r\n\r\nKayla Gibson, of Huntersville, and Catlyn Sparks, of Buckeye, who are both seniors at WVU, presented their research projects in the Capitol Rotunda.\r\n\r\nStudents, who participate in URDC, display their research posters in the rotunda and they discuss their findings with legislators.\u00a0\r\n\r\nGibson will finish her dual major in civil engineering and mining engineering in May and chose to focus on the field of mining engineering for her research.\r\n\r\nTitled \u201cRare Earth Mineral Recovery Using Food Waste-Produced Reagents,\u201d the project is a collaboration with Emmy Muhoza and Hassan Amini, of Virginia Tech.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe project is funded by the EPA P3 Student Design Competition program,\u201d Gibson said. \u201cBastnaesite is a rare Earth element, and it is used in advanced technologies. The reason that I was studying bastnaesite is it is one of the primary REEs [Rare Earth Elements] that the United States holds.\r\n\r\n\u201cCurrently, the United States is not producing any type of REEs, so we have a hundred percent net important reliance for meeting domestic needs,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nBastnaesite is one of the few primary sources of REEs in the United States, but recovery of the mineral is difficult, using costly chemicals. In her research, though, Gibson said it is possible to use food waste to recover bastnaesite and strip away what is not needed.\r\n\r\n\u201cPrevious studies have shown that organic acids that come out of the fermentation of food waste can actually be implemented in the floatation which is a type of recovery,\u201d she said. \u201cFlotation of bastnaesite is to strip its gangue minerals \u2013\u00a0the minerals that you don\u2019t want \u2013 away from the element. Whenever you implement food waste into the flotation feed, it\u2019s actually been proven that the bastnaesite has a higher recovery than other gangue minerals.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe URDC was not the first time Gibson presented her research. She presented it with her partners at the EPA competition, as well as at the Pittsburgh Coal Mining Institute of America\u2019s competition, in which she received second place.\r\n\r\nGibson was well prepared for her presentation at the Capitol and was enthusiastic about the opportunity.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m really excited to get to the Capitol,\u201d she said. \u201cI think it\u2019s going to be a great opportunity. It\u2019s definitely a different audience than what I\u2019m used to speaking to, so it\u2019s definitely great to get the word out to different types of people.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy research is something that I take pride in, and I really enjoy doing it,\u201d she continued. \u201cIt\u2019s been a really great opportunity to work for the university and the team that I worked with \u2013\u00a0they\u2019re supportive and great.\u201d\r\n\r\nGibson initially attended WVU with the intention of pursuing a nursing degree, but she soon realized that was not the path for her. She researched biomedical engineering and discovered the dual degree program for civil and mining engineering.\r\n\r\n\u201cI thought it was a no brainer, and it\u2019s definitely been a great decision,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nThat \u201cgreat decision\u201d has already paid off, because Gibson has a job waiting for her when she graduates in May.\r\n\r\n\u201cI accepted a job in Arlington \u2013 it\u2019s with John Moriarty Associates,\u201d she said. \u201cIt\u2019s a Boston-based company but they have offices in D.C and Miami, so I actually accepted a position with them. They\u2019re a construction company, so I went more with the civil route than the mining route.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou never know,\u201d she added. \u201cI have so many options. I could make my way back around to the mining industry if I wanted to.\u201d\r\n\r\nCatlyn Sparks will graduate from WVU with a degree in dental hygiene. She worked with a partner \u2013 her roommate, Kandice Pruitt, of Panther \u2013\u00a0on her research project.\r\n\r\nTitled \u201cThe Link Between Different Dental Products and Enamel Crystallization,\u201d the project focuses on providing information about preventing costly and painful dental health issues.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat really made me want to do the project that I did was just the lack of knowledge,\u201d Sparks said. \u201cPeople have a lack of knowledge on professional grade fluoride and how that can prevent restoration. Restorations are hundreds of dollars and fluorides are twenty dollars.\r\n\r\n\u201cSo just the preventative aspect of fluoride and, even as professionals, we should encourage the use of them and prescribe them more so patients don\u2019t get to the point where they need an eight hundred dollar root canal or filling,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nSparks said she was looking forward to presenting her project at the Capitol because the lawmakers are the ones who decide what kind of dental care the state receives.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey actually put dental health in Medicaid and Medicare, and they\u2019re thinking about taking that out of the funding for individuals,\u201d she said. \u201cThat\u2019s something that dental professionals fight on a daily basis, of just trying to get people to understand and let you know, oral health is just as important as your total health.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt ties to so much,\u201d she continued. \u201cA lot of people don\u2019t even realize it. Even just to make these delegates \u2013\u00a0because they\u2019re the ones that help make laws \u2013\u00a0just to get them to understand that this is something you should keep funding for people is important.\u201d\r\n\r\nAt this time, people get $1,000 toward dental health. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe see so many patients right now who are taking advantage of that and once you take that away, there\u2019s going to be fewer people that can come,\u201d she said. \u201cPrevention is key. We\u2019re the only health field that is focused on prevention. We believe \u2013 if you take care of your teeth \u2013\u00a0then you\u2019re not going to have any of these problems.\u201d\r\n\r\nSparks has seen first hand how prevention is really key to dental health. Beginning at the end of her sophomore year at WVU, she was seeing patients during the summer. Her junior year, she saw two patients a week and by her senior year, she was seeing patients four times a week.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe also do a rotation for seven to eight weeks in the summer between our junior and senior year where you\u2019re actually out in a real office just practicing, doing your own thing,\u201d she said. \u201cIt\u2019s been nice to see what my life will be like outside of the school setting, and how fun it is for me to educate people.\u201d\r\n\r\nSparks isn\u2019t entering the workforce immediately after graduating in May. She has been admitted to the master\u2019s program at West Liberty University, which she will attend online.\r\n\r\nGibson is the daughter of Duane and Sarah Gibson, of Huntersville and Sparks is the daughter of Timothy and Missi Sparks, of Buckeye.
