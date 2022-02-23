[caption id="attachment_85583" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/IMG_0927.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="353" class="size-full wp-image-85583" \/> Green Bank Elementary-Middle School library has a special reading nook to honor the memory of Braelynn Peteete, a second grade student who passed away last fall. The Peteete family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the library. Those donations have been used to replace old books and to buy new ones. Enjoying some of those new books and the nook are second grade students, front row, from left: Brayden Ray and Marlee Bickford. Back row, from left: Jase Bryant, Natalie Sisler and Madalynn Brock. Photo courtesy of Leah Shinaberry[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nThis past fall, Pocahontas County became a bit dimmer following the loss of eight-year-old Braelynn Peteete. She was an active second grader at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School where her school spirit shone at athletic events and her zeal for knowledge was on display in the school library.\r\n\r\nTo honor her memory, parents James and Becky Peteete asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the GBEMS library to add new and to replace old books on the shelves.\r\n\r\nLibrarian Leah Shinaberry says it is heartwarming to see the outpouring of donations made in Peteete\u2019s memory, and she has kept Peteete in mind when using the funds.\r\n\r\n\u201cI want to be very thoughtful and make sure that I\u2019m building the collection carefully,\u201d Shinaberry said. \u201cI try to keep Braelynn\u2019s tastes in mind whenever I buy books because she was all over the place. She didn\u2019t just pick one type of book. There are some kids that are the shark kids or they want princess books. She liked everything.\u201d\r\n\r\nSome of the books at the library are rather worn out and Shinaberry said she will replace those, as well as buy new books that the school does not have.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ve been trying to replace some of the books that are old and worn out \u2013\u00a0some of the Dr. Seuss books were falling apart,\u201d she said. \u201cSome of the holiday books were really old, so I\u2019m trying to build up Thanksgiving and Valentine\u2019s Day, and some of the holiday collections.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe library supplies books for students in both the elementary and middle school, but Shinaberry said she is mostly using the special fund for the elementary side. She explained that English\/language arts teacher Erin Baldwin has a library in her room for middle school students to use, in addition to the books that are available in the library.\r\n\r\nTo go along with the new books, Peteete\u2019s family wanted to provide students a cozy and special place to sit and read. Near one of the windows in the library, there is now a new memorial book nook, complete with bean bag chairs and a rug where students can sit and read.\r\n\r\n\u201cI think Braelynn had a little nook in her room, so Becky thought that since we would be getting a nice collection of books, it would be nice to have a special place where the kids could read,\u201d Shinaberry said. \u201cShe brought in a rug and the bean bag chairs. Then when students select their books, they can go and sit in the reading nook.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe usually have to have them on a timer and they switch out because it\u2019s a popular place to sit,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nAlthough there was no set plan to make the Braelynn Peteete book fund a permanent fund, Shinaberry said she hopes the community will continue to donate in her memory.\r\n\r\n\u201cI think it would be a nice way to honor her memory, to not forget that she was part of the second grade class,\u201d she said. \u201cI think that would be a nice way to honor her and it would be a nice way to build the library collection, too.\u201d\r\n\r\nFor Shinaberry, it is both exciting and hard to use the funds for new books.\r\n\r\n\u201cI do sometimes feel kind of guilty spending the money, because I feel like I complained about not having enough money and now that we have the money, it\u2019s really bittersweet,\u201d she said. \r\n\r\nEnsuring Peteete\u2019s memory will remain at GBEMS, all the books will have a notation on the inside showing that it was purchased by the Braelynn Peteete Memorial Fund. A plaque will be placed in the reading nook to honor her memory, as well.\r\n\r\nTo make a donation to the fund, contact Lori Wayne at GBEMS at 304-456-4865.
