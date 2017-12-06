Pocahontas County Math Field Day was held November 28 at the Green Bank Observatory. Students in grades four through 12 competed in a written test, hands-on experiments and Krypto tournament with their eyes set on the regional competition.

First, second and third place winner will represent Pocahontas County at the regional fair, date yet to be determined.

Winners are:

Fourth grade: first place, Gavin Malcolm, MES; second place, Luke Gainer, MES; third place, Nolan Street, MES; first alternate, Wade Garber, GBEMS; and second alternate, Nathaniel Wimer, GBEMS.

Fifth grade: first place, Willie O’Ganian, GBEMS; second place, Hailey Fitzgerald, MES; third place, Kaylee Pritt, HES; first alternate, Miranda Gum, GBEMS; and second alternate, Caleb Ritter, MES.

Sixth grade: first place, Maddie Ray, GBEMS; second place, Elizabeth Friel, MMS; third place, Jordan Faris, MMS; first alternate, Lacey Stewart; and second alternate, Elijah Evans, MMS.

Seventh grade: first place, Mason Solliday, GBEMS; second place, Max O’Ganian, GBEMS; third place, Robert Pritt, MMS; first alternate, Haley Spencer, MMS; and second alternate, Sammy Williams, MMS.

Eighth grade: first place, Tucker McGee, MMS; second place, Rachel Burns, MMS; third place, David Gibb, MMS; first alternate, Benjamin Dunz, MMS; and second alternate, Ryan Robertson, MMS.

Ninth grade: first place, Hadden Mick; second place, Alan Gibson; third place, Silas Riley; first alternate, Savannah McMillion; and second alternate, Chloe Hardesty; all PCHS.

Krypto Tournament winners:

Elementary: first place, Kaylee Pritt, HES: second place, Kirsten Friel, MES; and third place, Willie O’Ganian, GBEMS.

Middle: first place, Ryan Robertson, MMS; second place, Max O’Ganian, GBEMS; and third place, Tucker McGee, MMS.

High school: first place, Savannah McMillion; second place, Jacob Hise; and third place, Silas Riley; all PCHS.