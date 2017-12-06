By Eden Lester and

Jaylee Doss

MMS students

Recently at Marlinton Middle School, “Cop- perhead COPS” was begun.

The program was officially kicked off with staff members dressed as “cops” to explain the program.

Copperhead COPS is a system of tickets rewarded to students for doing good things. The students put their tickets into a jar each week and then winners are drawn. If your ticket is drawn, you must have the other half of the ticket to get your prize. The weekly prizes are just small prizes, but at the end of each nine weeks, bigger prizes are up for grabs.

Some of the small prizes are: first in lunch line for a week; CREW 2 passes; extra sign out pass; 10-point extra credit coupons; dismissed one minute early for the bus for three consecutive days; lunch with a teacher; etc.

“COPS” stands for, “Catching Outstanding Productive Students.”

Students earn tickets by being helpful, kind and outstanding!