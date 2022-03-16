<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/David-Gibb.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="653" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-85893" \/>\r\n\r\nPocahontas County High School senior David Gibb, seated, has signed a letter of intent to play golf at Concord University in Athens. Attending the signing were, from left:\u2008Scott Gibb, golf coach David Moore and Melissa Gibb. David was named an All State player twice and was ranked third in the state\u2019s Division A his freshman year and seventh his senior year.
Leave a Reply