[caption id="attachment_85891" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/2-26-22-Honor-Band-Photo.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="381" class="size-full wp-image-85891" \/> Pocahontas County High School band members, from left, Maxine Puffenbarger, Sydney Puffenbarger and Ben Dunz, recently participated in the West Virginia University Honor Band Invitational. Photo courtesy of Tim Walker[\/caption]\r\n\r\nTim Walker\r\nAMR Reporter\r\n\r\nBen Dunz, Sydney Puffenbarger and Maxine Puffenbarger, members of the Pocahontas County High School Warrior Band, were chosen by WVU Honor Band to participate in this year\u2019s WVU Honor Band Invitational High School event and concert. The event, which was held at the WVU Creative Arts Center in Morgantown, gave the students an opportunity to work with nationally known conductors. \r\n\r\n\u201cThey have had WVU Honor Band since about 1980,\u201d PCHS band director Rick McLaughlin said. \u201cI was in WVU Honor Band when I was a senior in high school.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cThere were five states represented this year,\u201d he continued. \u201cThey selected 185 high school students from those five states, and they came together on Thursday evening and practiced a little bit, and again on Friday. Then, Saturday morning, they had their dress rehearsal and put on a concert that afternoon.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere are three bands \u2013 The Mountaineer Band, which is the top one, the Gold Band and the Blue Band, which are basically equal bands. We had two students who made the Gold Band and one who made the Blue. I nominated eight students, and they selected three.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cIt is a big honor because you have to be one of the best,\u201d McLaughlin said. \u201cSo, the bands are really top notch and top quality.\r\n\r\n\u201cI couldn\u2019t be more proud of them.\u201d\r\n\r\nBen Dunz is a senior at PCHS, and he talked about the experience.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was awesome,\u201d Ben said. \u201cIt was an honor just performing in front of so many people. The Creative Arts Center is like nothing I\u2019ve ever seen before. I\u2019m used to performing in our high school auditorium. It\u2019s like three times the size of that. I believe our band had sixty people in it. And we had a section of like seven or eight French Horns. I am not used to having French horns in a band. That was definitely an experience.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhenever we first started sight reading, we got through the first song and our director told us we definitely needed practice, and it sounded like we had been playing for months upon months. It was like definitely a shocker to hear her say \u2018that spot needs some work and that spot needs some work.\u2019 I thought those were perfect. In the concert, we put it all together, and it sounded amazing.\r\n\r\nSydney Puffenbarger is a junior at PCHS.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was just such an honor to get to play with other talented musicians,\u201d Sydney said.\u00a0 \u201cI am in percussion, and I wasn\u2019t used to walking in and seeing all of these percussion back in their section, and playing their part almost perfectly right away. It was insane. I remember one of the parts I got was for snare drum. I stayed up until 11:30 Thursday night in my room, playing it, to perfect it, so I could go back and actually sound like I knew what I was doing. It is so different than playing with our band \u2013 going with a band that doubled the size and with way more instrumentation than what we have. And, I would definitely do it again in a heartbeat.\u201d\r\n\r\nMaxine Puffenbarger is a senior at PCHS.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was truly an honor,\u201d Maxine said. \u201cIt was double the size of the band I am used to playing in. We went through all our music the first day. The first time I thought we were like perfect. We got it down pat, but my conductor, Lieutenant Commander Kelly Cartwright, stopped us and she was like \u2018yeah, we need some work.\u2019\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was an absolute honor to be there. It made my eyes open a little bit wider about being in the music profession.\u201d
